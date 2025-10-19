PHOTO: Heartbreaking pictures from AJ Styles farewell in Japan; WWE heels ringside in unseen images

WWE legend AJ Styles has decided to hang up his wrestling boots just like his long-time rival, John Cena. Unseen images of The Phenomenal One's farewell in Japan have been doing the rounds on social media.Ahead of his match against John Cena at Crown Jewel 2025, AJ Styles announced that he has decided to retire from in-ring competition after a final run in 2026. Several reports have also suggested that the Triple H-led creative team might be planning a John Cena-esque farewell tour for The Phenomenal One next year. Styles also highlighted that WWE's tour of Japan this month might be the last time he will ever wrestle in the country, as he might hang up his boots before the company's next tour of Japan. This statement seems to be true, as the 48-year-old received a farewell from the Japanese fans and his peers during the Supershow.Since the show, pictures of AJ Styles' farewell have been doing the rounds on social media. An X user recently uploaded some more unseen photos from the legend's farewell, in which several WWE heels can be seen breaking character to support The Phenomenal One from ringside. The image included Kofi Kingston, Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Giulia, and Rusev.Check out the photos below:Booker T believes it is the right time for AJ Styles to retire from WWEAfter AJ Styles announced his retirement plans, Booker T talked about it on his Hall of Fame podcast. The WWE legend said that he believed it was time for Styles to wrap up his in-ring career, as he had achieved everything in wrestling.&quot;Okay, you know what? It’s time to wrap it up. It is. It’s time. For him to have lasted this long, props. It’s time to wrap it up, man, and live on the fruits of the labor. Seriously, he doesn’t have to do anything ever again,&quot; said Booker T.It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for AJ Styles' future.