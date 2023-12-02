[PHOTO] Jade Cargill spotted with The Undertaker & more WWE stars

The latest picture of Jade Cargill along with The Undertaker, a former two-time Divas Champion, and several WWE Superstars has been shared on the internet.

Amidst the thrilling showdown between Texas and Oklahoma State for the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium, The Undertaker, a Texas native, showed up alongside his wife Michelle McCool, captivating the audience and hinting at an impending momentous occasion.

As a prominent sponsor of the event, WWE brought its star power to the game, showcasing its impressive roster of superstars. Among them was newly signed star Jade Cargill who had yet to make her official in-ring debut.

Further amplifying the WWE presence, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Samantha Irvin also graced the occasion. The group of legends and rising stars gathered for a stunning photo on the field which the Stamford-based promotion proudly shared on social media, to commend their excellent representation of the company.

".@SamanthaTheBomb, @McCoolMichelleL, @undertaker, @WWESheamus, @DMcIntyreWWE & @Jade_Cargill are here for the Big 12 Championship game! Let’s GO!! @CowboyFB @TexasFootball @Big12Conference."

The Undertaker says AEW star deserves WWE Hall of Fame induction

The 58-year-old legend recently opened up about one of his ex-rivals who deserves to join the elite group of WWE Hall of Famers.

The name in question is Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust) and a current AEW star. While speaking on Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Undertaker noted why Dustin Rhodes is worthy to join the WWE Hall of Fame.

"Absolutely. Oh yeah, 100 percent. This is a semantics thing at this point. I would imagine at some point down the road (...) I think his resume is Hall of Fame worthy. Obviously we know the one stickler [AEW] right now. I think at some point that goes away, and then I couldn't see too much time probably going by that he wouldn't be inducted," Taker said.

Only time will tell whether Goldust will join the ranks WWE Hall of Fame stage at the upcoming ceremony on April 5, 2024, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

