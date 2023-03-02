[PHOTO] Jey Uso poses with Bloodline member at Solo Sikoa's wedding

One-half of the Tag Team Champion Jey Uso was seen enjoying himself at Solo Sikoa's wedding. During the ceremony, he was also spotted with a Bloodline member in the form of Jimmy Uso.

Amid the recent tension within The Bloodline, Jey has been absent from his faction's corner. At the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, he hesitated in attacking Sami Zayn during his title match against Roman Reigns.

The youngest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, recently married his fiancée, Almia Williams. Taking to Instagram, Jey Uso shared a wholesome photo of himself, Solo, and Jimmy. He even sent a two-word message in reaction to The Enforcer's wedding.

Dutch Mantell recently praised Jimmy and Jey Uso

Dutch Mantell praised The Usos and chose them as the Tag Team of the Year 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards over the AEW tag team, FTR.

Speaking in a recent conversation with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former WWE manager claimed the duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler isn't as good as The Usos. He said:

"The Usos, if you watch them, these guys dig it for 30 minutes. I mean they go out there and do such good stuff. Their timing is impeccable. I mean, nothing is wasted. Now, FTR they are a good team. I don't think they are quite as good as Usos, but if they think they are, that's good because you gotta think you are the top hand in the locker room to even compete."

The Usos are the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They have successfully defended both the SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Titles on numerous occasions.

But in recent weeks, Jey has struggled to pick a side between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline after the former Honorary Uce betrayed Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

During a recent episode of SmackDown, Zayn brawled with Jimmy Uso as Jey watched on from ringside without picking a side.

