[PHOTO] Jey Uso reacts to making history at WWE Fastlane

On the night after WrestleMania 39, if someone were to tell you that Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes would join forces on WWE TV down the line, it would be been met with disbelief at the very least.

Well, that is exactly what happened in the last few weeks. The storyline reached its peak at WWE Fastlane on Saturday night when Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes opened the show with a massive title win.

On becoming the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions, The American Nightmare won a title for the first time since returning to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022. As for Jey Uso, he became a record two-time undisputed tag champ.

Jey Uso kickstarted 2023 holding both the tag belts, and he is once again on top of the mountain as the year approaches its final months. Without his twin brother, The Enforcer or The Tribal Chief, Jey Uso is riding high on a wave of momentum with strong backing from fans.

Jey Uso was involved in Cody's last WWE title win nearly a decade ago

At Night of Champions 2014, The Usos defended their tag belts against Goldust and Cody Rhodes, then known as Stardust. Incidentally, the latter rolled up Jey Uso to win the contest. The foursome later competed at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event as well. Once again, Goldust and Stardust picked up the win.

There is a section of fans who feel that this shouldn't be the end for Cody Rhodes, as finishing the story ultimately amounts to only one thing: dethroning Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

