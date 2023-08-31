[PHOTO] Shinsuke Nakamura spotted with former WWE rival

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura was recently spotted with a former rival at Downtown Orlando Boxing Club.

The King of Strong Style and Baron Corbin shared a bitter rivalry in the Stamford-based promotion. The two men feuded several times, including a bout at WWE Battleground 2017.

Currently, Nakamura and Corbin are working on WWE's two different brands. The Japanese wrestler is set to take on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Payback 2023. Meanwhile, The Lone Wolf has become a free agent following this year's draft and was involved in a feud with Carmelo Hayes and Gable Steveson on the NXT brand.

The two former WWE rivals were recently spotted training at the RUDOS Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Orlando. Since Baron Corbin has been inside the squared circle against Rollins, the 43-year-old star may have taken some tips from him to take on The Visionary for the title.

Check out the photo below:

Vince Russo shared that he did not like the segment between Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

The heated rivalry between The Visionary and The King of Strong Style has taken a wild turn ever since the latter stated he knew about Rollins' back injury.

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, the World Heavyweight Champion cut a promo ahead of Payback 2023. However, Seth Rollins was blindsided by the 43-year-old star's sneak attack, which included a painful-looking Kinshasa.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo shared that he hated the segment between the two men. Russo stated that when a babyface cannot anticipate a heel attack from behind, it makes him look foolish on television.

"I used to hate that. What I would do, bro, when I was writing it, if the guy is sneaking up behind them, the guy would turn around and catch him. He'd wind up with the heat; he would wind up with the heat, not because the babyface was the only one in the building that didn't know he was breathing down his head. I hate that," he said.

Check out the video below:

Ahead of the championship match on September 2, Shinsuke Nakamura has vouched to break Seth Rollins. It will be exciting to see the two men go at each other to any extent to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Do you want to see Shinsuke Nakamura as the new champion after Payback 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.