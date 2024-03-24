[Photos] AJ Lee shows off new look and incredible physical transformation amid WWE return rumors

Former Divas Champion AJ Lee recently showed off a new look amid rumors of a possible return to WWE.

The 37-year-old retired from in-ring competition nearly nine years ago after spending about six years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company. Over the past few months, Lee was rumored to make a WWE comeback after her husband, CM Punk, returned after nearly a decade of absence last November. Nevertheless, recent reports suggested her return is not currently being discussed.

Earlier today, Lee took to her Instagram stories to show off a new look after ditching her blue-black hair. She also revealed that she is trying to bulk up.

"Im just tryna get arms that scare people in the street is that too much to ask for (...) Not hiding this sleepy face I love her and her bags (...) Goodbye my blue-black hair, you ruined my curling iron but I loved you anyway," she wrote in a series of Instagram stories.

AJ Lee's Instagram stories

CM Punk will be at WWE WrestleMania XL

CM Punk was filmed training with his wife, AJ Lee, in a short clip following his comeback to WWE. While fans speculated about the former Divas Champion potentially returning to the wrestling ring, Lee announced that she was still retired.

While Lee reportedly would not return to the squared circle soon, her husband competed in his first televised match since his comeback last January when he participated in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, he suffered a significant injury during a spot with Drew McIntyre and will be out of action for several months.

Despite that, The Best in The World recently announced that he would be at WrestleMania XL. He is also advertised to be on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. It would be interesting to see if he will confront Drew McIntyre, who has been taking shots at him over the past few weeks.

Do you think AJ Lee will return to WWE in 2024? Hit the discuss button and sound off.