"Please, bring it on" - Seth Rollins makes unusual request to WWE fans ahead of RAW

RAW star Seth Rollins wants the WWE Universe to continue to do something to bother his opponents.

Seth Rollins has always been popular in WWE; however, fans have warmed up to The Visionary as of late. Every episode of WWE RAW, Seth is greeted by joyous wrestling fans singing his theme as he makes his way to the ring.

Rollins recently captured the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions last month and has become a fighting champion ever since on the red brand. Seth Rollins has issued an Open Challenge for the title for tonight's RAW and will also be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker on tomorrow night's edition of NXT.

The World Heavyweight Champion was recently interviewed by the New York Post and claimed that he would never want to stop wrestling fans from singing his theme song:

"The fact that there is a babyface who has something like that to utilize to antagonize the bad guy, it doesn’t get any better than that. Why would I ever want to stop them? I say party all night long. Mind you, I didn’t tell them to party all night long. All I did was stand there, and when I talk, they listen. So, what does that tell you? I do have some control of them," said Seth Rollins.

Rollins requested that the WWE Universe sing his theme song every time his opponent picks up the microphone to see which superstars can handle the heat:

"I hope it’s like that every single time my opponent picks up a microphone to say something bad to me. Please, bring it on. If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the fire, baby," he added. [H/T: New York Post]

Seth Rollins on enjoying WWE fans singing his theme

Seth Rollins believes it would be silly for him to ask fans to stop singing his theme song because it provides an advantage for him.

During his interview with the New York Post, Seth Rollins noted that the WWE fans are doing the work for him when they sing his theme song and aggravate his opponents. He was asked if he ever wants fans to stop singing during his promos and claimed that was never the case:

“No. (Laughs) Why would I want to stop it? They’re doing my thing for me. Why would I want to stop them? What good is that? That’s silly. They “What” people when they’re bored with them. They’re singing my song to my opponent to aggravate him, to piss him off. They know that it annoys him so they keep doing it. That’s as good as it gets. If he was a heel out there standing by himself and they were booing him out of the building a la Dominik Mysterio and he couldn’t get a word in, everyone would be thinking that’s the greatest thing ever," he said. [H/T: New York Post]

sᴏᴜʟ🦋 @ERAOFMONE

#WWEChamber ONE THING about seth rollins is that he’s gonna get the crowd pumped & to sing his song, period. ONE THING about seth rollins is that he’s gonna get the crowd pumped & to sing his song, period.#WWEChamber https://t.co/cJ4h3iIjJf

Seth Rollins is scheduled to put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line tonight on RAW in an Open Challenge. It will be interesting to see which superstar steps up and challenges the 37-year-old for the title tonight on WWE RAW.

Do you sing Seth Rollin's theme song when attending WWE events? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes