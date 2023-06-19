28-year-old WWE star should be given World Heavyweight Championship shot upon his return to RAW – Examining the current title picture

WWE needs to consider immediately placing a returning 28-year-old superstar in the World Heavyweight Championship picture on RAW.

Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions last month in Saudi Arabia. He successfully defended the title against Damian Priest on a recent edition of RAW and is scheduled to put the title on the line this week in NXT against Bron Breakker.

It was also recently announced that The Judgment Day's Finn Balor will challenge Seth for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank on July 1st. Rollins is keeping true to his promise of being a fighting champion and has also issued an Open Challenge for the title tomorrow night on the red brand.

Another former rival of Seth Rollins is scheduled to return on tomorrow night's episode of RAW. Logan Paul will be making his return to WWE TV for the first time since losing to Rollins at WrestleMania 39. The social media megastar could confront the new World Heavyweight Champion and renew their rivalry from earlier this year.

Logan has already proven that he can knock out The Visionary and gave Seth everything he could handle at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The returning star could try to accept Seth's Open Challenge tomorrow night or try and find a way into the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1st.

Logan Paul showed the wrestling world what he is capable of when he battled Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022, and he used that experience to almost defeat Rollins at WrestleMania. If he gets another shot at Seth, he could be ready to shock the WWE Universe and defeat him to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

At the very least, a title opportunity against Seth Rollins would make Logan Paul a bigger star than he already is.

Logan Paul signs new contract with WWE after WrestleMania

Logan Paul announced that he has renewed his contract with WWE, but the news got some blowback from fans for an interesting reason.

The 28-year-old posted an image that appeared to be photoshopped in the announcement of his new contract with the promotion. Logan appeared to crop Stephanie McMahon out of the photo taken when he originally signed with the promotion and digitally altered the color of his jacket in the image.

The YouTuber reacted to the claims that he photoshopped the announcement and said that they were untrue.

"Some people are saying I photoshopped my new contract from the first time I signed with the WWE. That is untrue. As you can see, my jacket is a different color, Stephanie McMahon is no where to be found, and Prime is a different flavor," tweeted Logan Paul.

Logan has only competed in five matches during his career in WWE but has already proven to be a special talent in the ring. Only time will tell if he will get another shot at a major championship this year.

Would you like to see Seth Rollins and Logan Paul renew their rivalry for the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

