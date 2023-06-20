25-year-old former champion could surprise Seth Rollins by answering his Open Challenge on WWE RAW

A 25-year-old superstar could shock Seth Rollins and accept his Open Challenge tonight on WWE RAW.

Money in the Bank 2023 is just around the corner, and Seth Rollins already has his opponent lined up. The Visionary will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor at the Premium Live Event on July 1. The only thing in question for Rollins at the moment is whether or not he will be able to make it to Money in the Bank as the champion.

Seth has admirably kept his word and has been a fighting champion thus far. He successfully defended the title against Damian Priest on a recent edition of RAW and is scheduled to put the belt on the line tomorrow night on NXT against Bron Breakker if he can retain the World Heavyweight Championship during the Open Challenge tonight.

Bron Breakker could shock the WWE Universe and accept Seth Rollins' Open Challenge tonight on RAW. There have been rumors that the former two-time NXT Champion is in Cleveland, and it would be a bold move by Breakker to accept Seth's challenge one night before his scheduled title match.

If Breakker answers Seth's challenge and doesn't win, he could inflict as much punishment as possible in a post-match attack to weaken the champion. It would be a great way to showcase Breakker to a bigger audience on the red brand and entice viewers to tune into NXT tomorrow night to see if Bron can pull off the upset. However, if Bron leaves RAW tonight as the new World Heavyweight Champion, even more viewers may watch NXT tomorrow to see if Rollins can win it back.

Seth Rollins' former rival sends two-word message ahead of his return on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins could have his hands full on WWE RAW moving forward as his former rival, Logan Paul, is scheduled to return on tonight's show.

Logan battled Seth at WWE WrestleMania 39 but came out on the losing end. The rivalry between the two stars got personal, and Seth took shots at the popular YouTuber during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this year.

The 28-year-old has impressed wrestling fans in his five matches so far and could be poised to capture a title in the company this year. Ahead of his return tonight on RAW, Logan took to Twitter to send a two-word message to the WWE Universe.

"I'm back," tweeted Logan Paul.

Seth Rollins' promise to fans to be a fighting champion may come back to bite him if more and more superstars come after the World Heavyweight Championship. Only time will tell who answers Seth's challenge tonight, and if Logan Paul is returning with his sights set on Rollins' title.

Who do you want to answer Seth Rollins' Open Challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship tonight on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

