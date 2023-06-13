4 finishes for Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor at WWE Money in the Bank - surprise face turn, 2-time world champion returns?

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor is the first title match to get added to the WWE Money in the Bank 2023 match card. Even though the crowd in Wichita, Kansas, barely let him talk, Balor was able to challenge the World Heavyweight Champion, and it was duly accepted on tonight's RAW episode.

There is no love lost between the two cruiserweights. Fans have been treated to electrifying performances whenever they collided in the ring. Seth Rollins towers over Finn Balor in the battle of agility with a record of six wins to the latter's two. The Visionary is undoubtedly the favorite to win but WWE may have some surprises.

Here are four potential endings to Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

#4. Seth Rollins retains the World Heavyweight Championship

Given the build-up to his World Heavyweight Championship win, it doesn't seem like Seth Rollins will drop the title anytime soon. Seth Rollins has been a staple for the red brand for several years, so the company must give credit where its due. His open challenge next week will likely end up in his favor.

If Triple H did want Finn Balor to be the World Heavyweight Champion in the first place, he would have booked him to win against Seth Rollins during the tournament. Expect The Visionary to continue his 16+ day reign at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

#3. Finn Balor repeats history at WWE Money in the Bank

The Prince of Darkness has some painful memories when it comes to Seth Rollins. Balor became the inaugural Universal Champion in 2016, but his triumph over Rollins was short-lived, as he had to relinquish the title due to an injury.

It turned out to be a critical moment in his career as he never won a world title again, despite boasting wins over Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, and Bray Wyatt.

Fans believe Finn Balor deserves another run with the gold. He has a chance to win the World Heavyweight Championship and truly cement himself as the successor of Edge in The Judgment Day.

As for the storyline reason, Balor claimed that Rollins "took everything away from him" seven years ago, and it's only poetic justice that he does the same with The Visionary.

#2. A much-awaited heel turn by Drew McIntyre

A few weeks after the introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship, the rumor mill was hit with the news of Drew McIntyre turning heel upon his return. It was also mentioned that Seth Rollins would be his victim. Triple H could be stalling his shocking character change for a bigger, more important occasion, and one that occurs in front of McIntyre's home crowd.

One of the easiest ways for the three-year-long babyface McIntyre to turn against the crowd is by costing Rollins the title match at WWE Money in the Bank.

A post-match beatdown shall also silence the 'woah' chants. The Scottish Warrior could either be revealed as a hired gun for Finn Balor or just a cranky heel tired of the support Rollins gets from the audience.

#1. Damian Priest betrays his Judgment Day partner at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

The Judgment Day's storyline is now run on a potential face turn for Damian Priest. Since losing the World Title opportunity due to Finn Balor, Priest is suspected to be gaslighting his partner.

He has stated that he doesn't need Balor's assistance, even hinting that he wouldn't hesitate to cash in the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase against the fellow Judgment Day member.

The Archer of Infamy winning the MITB briefcase and subsequently dethroning Finn Balor will lead to the continuation of many cyclical moments. Similar to his previous world title run, Balor will only get a taste of glory.

The Judgment Day will also live up to its tradition of notorious betrayals, which started with Rhea Ripley and Priest overthrowing Edge to side with Balor.

