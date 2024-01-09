"Please go modern-day Kevin Nash," "Byeeee" - WWE Universe angry at 6-time champion for threatening to leave the company

The WWE Universe erupted with anger after a six-time champion threatened to leave the Stamford-based promotion during the latest installment of RAW.

As the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event fast approaches, fans have been fretting over Drew McIntyre's status. The Scottish Warrior remained unsuccessful when he challenged Seth "Freakin" Rollins on the Day 1 edition of RAW, thanks to Damian Priest's failed attempt to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

McIntyre remained tight-lipped about his future throughout the week amid rumors he has yet to re-sign with WWE. The 38-year-old superstar finally addressed the fans on Monday Night RAW last night. He pinned the blame on Money in the Bank holder Damian Priest, calling him an "idiot" for screwing not only himself but the Scotsman as well.

Drew McIntyre then contemplated leaving WWE just like CM Punk did nine years ago. This prompted The Straight Edge Superstar to confront The Scottish Warrior and engage in a war of words.

Some fans are now furious over McIntyre threatening to leave the global juggernaut, with one enthusiast calling him a modern-day version of Kevin Nash, who left WWE to jump ship to WCW back in the day.

A few people also predicted that The Scottish Warrior could be heading to All Elite Wrestling. Meanwhile, a fan entertained the thought of AEW trading MJF in exchange for Drew McIntyre.

Check out the reactions below:

Will McIntyre leave WWE in 2024?

Ex-WWE writer unhappy with Drew McIntyre-CM Punk angle

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo suggested that the company could have had Punk and McIntyre open the show with a backstage brawl, leading to a match in the main event of the program:

"Say you open the show, and backstage, Drew and Punk are going at it. They are ripping apart backstage, and everybody is trying to separate them. It’s a melee, it’s outside, and it’s all over the place. You know, Pearce tries to calm them down. This, that, and the other thing. Throughout the whole show, there is going to be a face-to-face between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk at the end of the show. Why wouldn’t you do that as opposed to a match that everybody knows who's going to win that much?" he said.

Drew McIntyre has now joined CM Punk and Cody Rhodes in a list of superstars entering the 30-man Royal Rumble match this year.

Who among the aforementioned names will become the 2024 Royal Rumble winner? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.