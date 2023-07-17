"Please help if you can" - WWE stars send heartfelt message in support of Shotzi’s sister

WWE stars have called on fans to help support Shotzi's sister during her battle against cancer.

The rivalry between Shotzi and Damage CTRL has become very personal on SmackDown. During this past Friday's edition of the blue brand, Bayley defeated Zelina Vega in a singles match and celebrated with IYO SKY after the bell.

Shotzi appeared on the jumbotron and started shaving her head, claiming she was in control. Damage CTRL watched on in horror as the 31-year-old shaved her head while laughing.

While it made for a very interesting segment, in reality, the SmackDown star shaved her head to support her sister, who is battling cancer. WWE star Karrion Kross took to Twitter to point the WWE Universe in the direction of a GoFundMe page set up to help.

"For those out of the know, This is Shotzi’s sister. We’re coming together to support. If you’d like to jump on board, Here’s where you can help. Thank you for reading," tweeted Karrion Kross.

Ivar of the Viking Raiders retweeted Kross' message and asked fans to help if they can.

"Please help if you can," tweeted Ivar.

Sonya Deville reacts to Shotzi shaving her head on WWE SmackDown

Sonya Deville has shared a one-word reaction to the shocking segment this past Friday on SmackDown.

Deville is currently in a tag team with Chelsea Green, and the popular duo is scheduled for a Women's Tag Team Championship match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez tomorrow night on WWE RAW. Neither Deville nor Green have won a title on the main roster yet, but they have the opportunity to change that tomorrow on the red brand.

After the promo on SmackDown, Deville retweeted the segment and said it gave her goosebumps.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion hasn't won many matches as of late, but perhaps a new direction for her character will lead to more success for her moving forward. It will be fascinating to see what happens next in her rivalry against Damage CTRL on SmackDown.

