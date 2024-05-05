Popular WWE star gives himself a new nickname following Backlash

A WWE Superstar has decided to give themselves a very interesting new nickname following Backlash 2024. The premium live event aired from France today and featured several title matches.

The Undisputed WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, WWE Women's Championship, and Women's Tag Team Championship were on the line today at Backlash. Logan Paul's United States Championship and Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Championship were not defended on the show. Bronson Reed battled for the Intercontinental title this past Monday night but Chad Gable interfered in the match.

A visibly disappointed Reed took to X (formerly Twitter) today, after not being booked for a match at Backlash, and gave himself a new nickname, "The forgotten ONE."

"Call me... The forgotten ONE," he wrote.

You can check out his social media post below:

Expand Tweet

Sami Zayn captured the Intercontinental Championship by defeating Gunther at WrestleMania XL, finally putting an end to the latter's 666 reign. Zayn then defeated Gable last month to retain his title, but the Alpha Academy leader is determined to do whatever it takes to win the title.

Former WWE writer complains about the finish to Bronson Reed's match on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was not a fan of the finish to the Intercontinental Championship match this past Monday night on the red brand and questioned the company's decision to have Chad Gable interfere in the match.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo discussed the issue he had with the conclusion of the match. Chad Gable attacked Sami Zayn in the match and as a result, the Intercontinental Champion was awarded the victory via disqualification. Russo stated that Reed should not have been given the loss as he has had nothing to do with Gable on WWE television.

"Why does Bronson Reed get disqualified when he has absolutely nothing to do with Chad Gable. The right decision is that the referee throws the match out," he said. [From 46:09 - 46:20]

You can check out the full episode in the video below:

Bronson Reed is a former NXT North American Champion but has not had the same success on the main roster. He was rumored to battle Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Elimination Chamber 2024 but the match never came to be.

It will be interesting to see if Reed gets another shot at the Intercontinental Championship after Chad Gable ruined his opportunity last Monday night on WWE RAW.