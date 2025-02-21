Popular WWE star has intense reaction to being overlooked by Liv Morgan

A popular WWE star recently commented on being overlooked by Liv Morgan. Morgan has qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match and will be in action at the PLE on March 1 in Toronto, Canada.

The Miracle Kid was recently a guest on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast and was asked who she would select to help her get out of a bar fight. The former Women's World Champion named Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, and Natalya as the four WWE stars she would select to help her.

Shayna Baszler reacted to Liv Morgan's comments and suggested that she would help Morgan in a bar fight. However, The Queen of Spades added she would fight the 30-year-old after helping her:

"Even if I didn’t like someone, I would fight just cuz I love fighting. THEN I would also fight them cuz 🤷🏻‍♀️ Fighting. Solves. Everything," she wrote.

Sonya Deville used to be the leader of Pure Fusion Collective alongside Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. However, WWE recently elected not to renew Deville's contract, and she is no longer with the company.

Major WWE star claims he was trying to steal title for Liv Morgan

Dominik Mysterio recently claimed he was trying to steal the Women's World Championship back for Liv Morgan when he attempted to hug Rhea Ripley last month on WWE RAW.

Ripley and Dirty Dom were once in a storyline relationship, but he betrayed her in favor of Morgan at WWE SummerSlam 2024. The Eradicator defeated The Judgment Day star last month to capture the title, and Mysterio attempted to hug his former love interest following the match. However, Ripley hit the former North American Champion with a low blow instead.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 27-year-old claimed he was not trying to hug Ripley after the match. He stated that he was trying to steal the title back for Liv Morgan after she lost to The Eradicator last month:

"I did not hug, I'm not even gonna say her name because she's like Voldemort but I can say his name because we're cool. Like I said, I've said this before, it was a plan that Liv and I had. If for whatever reason something went south, which it did, I would go in for a hug and try and steal the title and convince her that I was back on her side. Just to steal the title and take it back to Liv and we'd figure it out once we had the title. It did not go our way and obviously you saw what happened of me getting, whatever, next question." [From 1:05 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Liv Morgan was supposed to be facing Naomi tonight on WWE SmackDown, but that match has reportedly been scrapped due to The Rock's return.

