Popular WWE star reacts to Zelina Vega's recent injury

A popular WWE star has shared her reaction to Zelina Vega's injury. The Latino World Order member was supposed to compete in the Queen of the Ring Tournament tonight during a WWE Live Event in Georgia.

Zelina Vega won the inaugural Queen's Crown Tournament in 2021 but will not be able to participate this year. RAW GM Adam Pearce announced that the veteran was not medically cleared to compete and will be replaced by Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri.

Shayna Baszler will be competing against Maxxine Dupri in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament tonight. The Queen of Spades recently sent a message to her opponent ahead of the match.

Vega apologized to her fans today on social media after the injury was announced. Only time will tell how long the former Women's Tag Team Champion will be out of action.

Zelina Vega shares her goals as a WWE Superstar

Latino World Order member Zelina Vega has revealed what she is hoping to accomplish in her career as a professional wrestler.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter last month, the RAW star opened up about what she wants to do with her career. She noted that she has never captured a major title in the promotion and hopes to do so to prove her doubters wrong.

"I feel like I've gotten the chance to do some amazing things, work with some amazing people. Andrade, and obviously I got to work very closely with Rey [Mysterio], I got to be the first ever Queen of the Ring, and tag champion, but I've never actually gotten to be WWE Women's Champion. So that's my goal. It's something that I really wanted to do and prove that I can do. There's been so many doubters and people who thought I couldn't do any of what I've accomplished," said Vega. [From 00:38 onwards]

The 33-year-old has also recently shared that she is fine with being the only female star in the Latino World Order. It will be interesting to see if Vega can capture a major title in WWE when she returns from injury.

