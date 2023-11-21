Popular WWE star sends unique warning to Shinsuke Nakamura ahead of RAW clash

A WWE RAW star has delivered a unique warning to Shinsuke Nakamura ahead of their singles match tonight on RAW.

Shinsuke Nakamura has developed a new attitude as of late, and it has resulted in him finding success on the red brand. He was recently involved in a rivalry with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, but The Visionary emerged victorious in their Last Man Standing match at WWE Fastlane in October.

The King of Strong Style's momentum hasn't slowed down despite coming up short against Seth Rollins. The veteran has demolished Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa and Otis in recent weeks and is scheduled to face Chad Gable tonight on RAW.

Ahead of WWE RAW, Chad Gable delivered a warning to Nakamura by way of a poem. Gable noted that Nakamura is going to pay for his actions and added that the veteran should stay away from him until their bout later tonight.

"Nakamura, what you did to Otis last week, what you did to me after the match. Well, Shinsuke, today is the day. Okay. So, listen to what I say. Until later, why don't you stay out of my way? Or you are going to pay. And now, I don't want to hurt you too bad too early, but I just may. Okay? So listen to what I say. Do yourself a favor, Shinsuke," he said.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Shinsuke Nakamura could become champion if he got a manager

Teddy Long recently claimed that Shinsuke Nakamura would be taken to the next level in WWE if he were to get a manager.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast following Fastlane, Teddy Long claimed that some performers are great wrestlers but are not entertainers. Long suggested that a manager for the veteran on RAW would be the only way that Shinsuke Nakamura could carry the World Heavyweight Championship.

"A lot of guys are good wrestlers, but they are not good entertainers. That's why they have managers; they can't talk. I think if Nakamura maybe had a little more of a mouthpiece, somebody with him, some representation, that might be one way he would carry that title. But, other than that, I thought it was a great match. Nakamura worked his butt off, man. He is a great guy." [From 08:06 to 08:24]

You can check out the full video below:

Shinsuke Nakamura has been calling out a mystery superstar in ominous backstage promos in recent weeks on RAW. It will be fascinating to see who the mystery star turns out to be in the weeks ahead on WWE television.

Who do you think will win the singles match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Chad Gable tonight on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

