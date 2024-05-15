Popular WWE star sends warning to The Bloodline

A popular WWE Superstar has sent a message to The Bloodline ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown. The heel faction has introduced two new members since WrestleMania XL.

Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa joined The Bloodline after Jimmy Uso was kicked out for losing to Jey Uso at The Show of Shows. Tama Tonga defeated The Street Profits' Angelo Dawkins in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament this past Friday night on SmackDown.

The Street Profits' Montez Ford, who was a guest on WWE's The Bump today, sent a message to the group after they attacked his tag team partner.

"The motto don't change whether it is people coming around or leaving; we still want the smoke. That is the motto: I don't have to send a message. It is just four simple words. I could go on for hours, minutes, seconds, days, weeks, minutes, centuries, millenniums, but it is simple. I don't have to explain it anymore; we want the smoke,'' he said.

Ford added:

''And we'll be there; they [The Bloodline] don't have to try and find out where we at. Ya'll saw we got drafted there; we are going to be at SmackDown. So if you want to come find us, we are on Friday nights, just like ya'll!''

Former WWE manager comments on The Bloodline segment on SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has shared his reaction to Solo Sikoa claiming he talked to Roman Reigns this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. The Tribal Chief has not been seen since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

This past week on SmackDown, Solo claimed he spoke to The Tribal Chief, who asked The Enforcer to take over the reins of The Bloodline in his absence. Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell noted that the promotion is purposefully not telling fans everything, allowing the viewer to fill in the blanks.

"It went a while, but they looked at each other, and they give the viewers time to react to it. You know, everybody's thinking now. That's the biggest difference I've seen in WWE programming now; they are letting the viewers do the thinking, too. They are not telling you everything. It's kind of like filling in the blanks. That's the fun part about wrestling—to predict what they are going to do," he said. [From 53:54 to 54:23]

Despite not appearing on WWE television, Roman Reigns is reportedly involved in creative for the heel faction on SmackDown. Only time will tell when The Head of The Table will return from his hiatus.

