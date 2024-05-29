Popular WWE star shares reason for betraying Trish Stratus

A 30-year-old WWE Superstar has shared a reason for betraying Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. The veteran has not been seen since her loss to Becky Lynch at Payback 2023.

Zoey Strark arrived on the main roster last year as Trish Stratus' protege and helped the legend defeat Becky Lynch at Night of Champions 2023. A wrestling fan on social media shared a clip of Stratus accidentally launching a chair into Stark's face during her Falls Count Anywhere match against Becky Lynch.

Stark reacted to the clip and noted that it was one of the many reasons she hit Stratus with her finishing move:

"This was one of the many reasons why hit her with the Z-360 🤦🏼‍♀️," she wrote.

Trish Stratus lost to Becky Lynch at WWE Payback last year in a Steel Cage match. Zoey Stark betrayed her mentor following the match and leveled her with the Z-360.

Zoey Stark wants to finish her story with Trish Stratus in WWE

WWE RAW star Zoey Stark recently shared that she is hoping to get the chance to work with Trish Stratus again in the future.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio's Holiday Party stream last December, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion commented on betraying Trish Stratus. She claimed that she really wanted to work with former champion again and is hoping they get the opportunity to finish their story.

"I really wanna finish my story with Trish Stratus (in 2024). I really wanna do something with her. So that would be a lot of fun to figure out where it goes… That’s exactly what I wanna see so hopefully we can get that to happen," said Stark [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Zoey Stark is now a part of a tag team with Shayna Baszler on WWE RAW. The duo competed in this year's Queen of the Ring tournament but were both emilinated early. Baszler and Stark recently won a Fatal 4-Way match on the red brand to become the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

However, Jade Cargill recently issued a challenge to all tag teams in the division, seemingly forgetting that the RAW stars have earned a title shot.

