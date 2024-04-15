Popular WWE Superstar sends warning to Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest following SmackDown win

Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest both won their first world title in WWE on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. Merely a week into their title reign, popular superstar Bron Breakker has issued a warning to both champions.

Bron Breakker bid farewell to WWE's developmental brand this past week after The Wolf Dogs lost the NXT Tag Team Championship to Nathan Frazer and Axiom. The 26-year-old had signed with SmackDown on the February 16 edition of the blue brand. This past Friday, Breakker defeated Cameron Grimes in a singles match as he put forth a dominant performance.

WWE recently took to X/Twitter to share a video of the former NXT Champion talking about his win against Grimes and announcing his arrival on the main roster. Breakker further made bold claims about his future in the company before sending a warning to Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest:

"Another week, another match where I just turned my opponent into some dog food out in that ring, and to prove that I am the future of WWE. It is a problem. It is an absolute problem for everyone else on this entire roster because The Dog is here. The Bad**s of WWE is here on Friday Night SmackDown. I’m gonna prove to the whole world that I am the greatest recruitment that this company has seen in the past 20 years. I’m gonna prove it day in and day out. Every city, every town, every night until I get all the way to the top, and yeah, that means you, Damian Priest. That means you, Cody Rhodes. I’m coming for it all," he said.

You can watch the entire video below:

Wrestling veteran feels Bron Breakker should not face Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes became the Undisputed WWE Champion at The Show of Shows as he defeated Roman Reigns and ended his 1316-day title reign. The American Nightmare is set to defend his title at Backlash against the winner of an upcoming match between bitter rivals AJ Styles and LA Knight.

While talking about Cody Rhodes' potential opponents on a recent episode of the Rebooked podcast, wrestling veteran Aiden English claimed that Bron Breakker might not challenge the former AEW star for the title as the company would not want the former NXT Champion to lose following his recent move to the main roster:

"[You can't have Bron lose?] I know. I think they got a lot of stock in him. I know. I get that, yeah," he said.

Bron Breakker had a dominant run in NXT, winning several titles. It remains to be seen if he will cross paths with any champion on the main roster.

