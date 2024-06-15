Popular WWE Superstars spotted in new Uncle Howdy teaser

The inaugural WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland PLE is currently underway. The big event from Glasgow has featured a title change, a brutal I Quit match, and other significant happenings, including the latest teaser from Uncle Howdy. It seems to feature some interesting and familiar names.

The WWE Universe has been buzzing over the expected debut of a new Wyatt 6 faction, inspired by the late, great Bray Wyatt. The group is expected to be led by Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas aka Uncle Howdy, while also featuring Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan. The teaser from Friday's SmackDown indicated that the big reveal is happening soon.

WWE aired another QR teaser during Clash at the Castle, as Sami Zayn was heading to the ring for his Intercontinental Championship defense over Chad Gable. The promo promised a massacre coming soon, perhaps on RAW. A hot topic of discussion based around the latest Howdy teaser is the apparent sightings of Joe Gacy and the Glasgow-born Cross.

Trending

Check out the tweet showcasing the stars below:

Expand Tweet

The WWE status of the former women's champion has been up in the air for months and has been well-documented. Cross has not wrestled since the RAW Battle Royal on November 6, 2023. Gacy's last NXT TV match was the win over Shawn Spears at Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania XL Weekend. He worked three more non-televised live events that same month.