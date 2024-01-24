Possible spoiler on the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 Class

A lengthy push within WWE by a top star continues for at least two legends to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

WWE will honor their Hall of Fame 2024 Class during WrestleMania 40 weekend. The induction ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 5 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. It will begin right after the WrestleMania go-home SmackDown on FOX, which will air from the same venue.

The Hall of Fame headliner has not been announced for this year, but there are a few rumored names including The Rock, Bray Wyatt, and Paul Heyman. Booker T recently revealed on his Hall of Fame podcast that he is pushing WWE officials to induct The Nasty Boys.

Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags were first rumored to be inducted back in 2013. Now Booker has spent the past few years trying to secure an induction for the two. He stated on a January 2022 podcast episode that The Nasty Boys were "definitely deserving" of the WWE Hall of Fame because of what they brought to the table and gave to the business.

The two-time Hall of Famer also praised the Nastyville residents during a live WWE NXT on October 18, 2022. Booker noted then that he was campaigning for the 2023 induction, declaring that he wanted to let the world know. On his latest podcast, the five-time World Heavyweight Champion said he was again lobbying for The Nasty Boys to be inducted this year.

"I’m lobbying for The Nasty Boys to go into the Hall of Fame. I really believe, truly in my heart, The Nasty Boys deserve a spot inside the WWE Hall of Fame. They put a lot of work in in WCW, in WWE, in WWF. They pretty much did it all. I’m hoping to see my man Knobbs and Saggs inside the Hall of Fame. I would love to see them in the Hall of Fame," he said. [H/T to Fightful]

WWE previously had a quota of inducting one tag team or group each year. Tag teams from recent years include Harlem Heat, The Steiners, The Bella Twins, The Hart Foundation, and The Dudley Boyz, among others.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recalls botched spot

Harlem Heat and The Nasty Boys are among two of the most legendary tag teams in pro wrestling. Their series of matches in WCW are still talked about today.

WCW booked Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags vs. Booker T and Stevie Ray nine times. The first bout of the series was won by Harlem Heat on November 16, 1994 at Clash of the Champions XXIX. Their final match was held at Fall Brawl 1996, and saw The Huffman Brothers retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker recently recalled the matches he and his brother had with Knobbs and Sags. He also talked about almost getting into a fight with Sags.

"My brother and I, we had so many matches with The Nasty Boys. I don’t think our careers would have been what they were without The Nasty Boys. That six-month run alone should get them in the Hall of Fame, as far as I’m concerned. It was a rough six months working with those boys. I remember almost getting into a fight with Saggs. I called a spot, I think I called a dropkick. He stopped right before I did a dropkick, and I took a face-plant. I was mad about it. ‘Don’t do that again.’ He goes ‘Ohhhh’ [fakes being scared]. It was crazy [laughs]," he said.

The most memorable match between the two teams may be their Falls Count Anywhere contest at WCW Uncensored 1995. The match was fairly short at just under 9 minutes, but it ended up in the concession stands. The Nasty Boys won the bout but Harlem Heat's titles were not on the line.

Who do you want to see in the WWE Hall of Fame this year? Do you think The Nasty Boys are deserving? Sound off in the comments section below!

