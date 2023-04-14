Potential spoiler on segment planned for former champion's return to WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown tonight will emanate from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Former Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura will be making a comeback on the blue brand. The Japanese star's return was announced last week, and it looks like the company wants to roll out Nakamura's upcoming run from the get go.

As per a report by Fightful, he is expected to kickstart a feud with Karrion Kross on tonight's show. As it turns out, WWE has also produced a Nakamura Tarot Card, potentially for The Herald Of Doomsday's customary backstage segments.

Nakamura was last seen on WWE TV last year in November, when he lost the first round of the World Cup Tournament to Santos Escobar. He was most recently in action at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s New Year show, taking on WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta in a special one-on-one encounter.

Karrion Kross on wrestling his 'hero,' WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

Despite being left on the bench for WrestleMania 39, Karrion Kross' wish to wrestle his childhood hero came to fruition on the road to The Grandest Stage of Them All. He targeted Rey Mysterio late last year after drawing the latter's Tarot Card.

In an interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Karrion Kross revealed that he enjoyed putting the masked luchador legend in the 'Kross Jacket,' but couldn't keep away from praising Mysterio and congratulating him on the Hall of Fame induction:

"Rey Mysterio, in our last singles match. Most memorable to me, and the reason being, I've been watching Rey Mysterio since I was a little kid. The very first time I saw Rey Mysterio wrestle was against [Eddie] Guerrero back in ECW. It was just an insane match, you know? And I remember growing up as a little kid, watching luchadors."

Karrion Kross then explained how Rey Mysterio resonated with him:

"When you play wrestle with your friends, and you say, I'm Hulk Hogan, or I'm Ultimate Warrior, you look at your friend and you're like, you don't look like Hulk Hogan, [laughs] you don't look like Ultimate Warrior... it's hard for me to get into this. But with luchadors, you can take your shirt off, and your t-shirt, you can put it on your head, you can tie it on the back, suddenly now, you're like a luchador. Especially spending so much time in Mexico as well, in Lucha Libre, to be able to work with the greatest babyface of all-time, it was just surreal to be in that moment for me. It was a pleasure to work with him." (H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling)

