Potential Spoiler on Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle. Betting odds are already suggesting a winner before the fight.

Set to take place nearly 15 days from now on September 3, 2022, this will be the company's first major stadium event in the UK in nearly 30 years. There are huge expectations from this show, especially with Triple H in charge. We now have the current betting odds for the main event of the show as well as for some other announced matches.

Please Note: Potential spoilers ahead – betting odds do not guarantee winners but could be leading indicators.

Roman Reigns is currently the favorite to retain his title at Clash at the Castle with betting odds of -150 against Drew McIntyre, who is currently a +110 underdog. It's interesting to note that the two previously held equal betting odds of -120, hinting that either could emerge victorious.

Liv Morgan is heavily favored to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler on the show. Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai are also the favorites to win their match against Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Here is the complete list of the current betting odds for WWE Clash at the Castle, via BetOnline -

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (-150) vs. Drew McIntyre (+120)

SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan (-400) vs. Shayna Baszler (+250)

Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai (-300) vs. Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss (+200)

Drew McIntyre is dealing with an injury ahead of his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle

A few days ago, it was reported by Fightful that Drew McIntyre is dealing with a rough back injury. He missed a few shows last weekend, but the report stated that he is still scheduled to compete against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle.

"Fightful can confirm that Drew McIntyre has been working through a rough back injury that led to him being pulled from the road this weekend. Surgery isn't expected, and he's still planned for Clash at the Castle.", tweeted Sean Ross Sapp

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, McIntyre addressed these rumors and confirmed that the injury reports are true. He then went back to kayfabe and stated that his back was injured from carrying the company for the last few years.

