R-Truth almost quit wrestling

R-Truth is one of the most popular WWE Superstars today, but there was a time he was ready to give up on professional wrestling. The 53-year-old has shared the story of what really happened behind the scenes.

After signing a developmental contract with WWE in 1999, R-Truth was assigned to Memphis Championship Wrestling. While this stint would help him prepare for a potential call-up, the WWE veteran suffered personal issues and felt discouraged at the time.

R-Truth was told that he would spend approximately six months in Memphis. However, things did not pan out as expected. Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Truth explained why we wanted to quit wrestling:

"I'm in Memphis training, training, training. Six months came. Seven months came, nothing. I was having issues at home, I was discouraged. I felt like a failure. I felt like I was ready to quit. I wasn't going back to the streets. I didn't know what I was going back to. So I know what it feels like to not know what you want to do or what you're going to do, but you want to do something. I did my last show there. My contract was up too."

R-Truth met a WWE legend, and everything changed

Just when Truth was planning to quit, he met Road Dogg. The WWE Hall of Famer offered him a massive opportunity:

"Road Dogg and his wife were in Memphis on vacation, and they came to the TV taping." R-Truth continued, "That was when I dropped the title [MCW Southern Heavyweight Championship] to Jerry Lawler, and he watched the match. By the time I got back to the locker room, Road Dogg was back there, and he was like, 'Was that you rapping?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' He was like, 'I want you to be my tag team partner.' I was blown away. It's like, that's Road Dogg, DX."

R-Truth added:

"I'm like, 'Dogg, I'm fixing to quit. I would love to, but I ain't made for this, I'm about to quit.' He's like, 'What? You feel like just giving up and quitting, but you made it here.' He ripped into me good. He said, 'I tell you what, if you can stake it out for three more months, I'll have you up there on TV with me,' and that was enough for me. I did that, and in two months, I was getting a call, and that's when WWF, the New York restaurant. That's when I debuted with him as K-Kwik."

From debuting as K-Kwik to recently facing his 'childhood hero' John Cena, R-Truth has truly had an interesting WWE career. The man is still passionate about professional wrestling at 53 years old.

