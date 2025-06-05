Top superstar is leaving WWE, The Miz reacts

The Miz has responded to the news of a major star leaving WWE. In a highly unpopular move, the company decided not to renew the latter's contract.

R-Truth, one of the funniest superstars ever, recently thanked fans in a post after learning he was set to depart WWE. The departure was reportedly met with "shock and disbelief" backstage. So, what's next for the wrestling veteran?

The Miz recently addressed R-Truth's exit when asked by Fox News Digital about his reaction to the news. He remained optimistic about Truth's future:

"Obviously, I was in a tag team with R-Truth, so it's always sad to see something like that happen," The Miz said. "But I think Truth will bounce on his feet. He's a hell of a talented superstar."

As Awesome Truth, the duo won tag team gold once at WrestleMania 40. R-Truth defeated The Miz the last time they went one-on-one in October 2024.

What's going on with The Miz in WWE?

The Miz recently caused fans to worry after unfollowing WWE's X account, leading to speculation that he could be the next veteran on his way out of the company. For now, there are no clear details about his future.

However, Bryan Alvarez has noted that more talent departures could be coming. On Wrestling Observer Live, he said:

"I've been told that there might be others as well, so this might not be the end with Valhalla being released." Bryan Alvarez continued, "I don't want anyone to get cut, alright? I don't like people losing their jobs, and I know people are gonna make more of this than it is, but Miz has not been doing much lately. On Friday, they did a segment — he had just gotten together with Carmelo Hayes as a tag team, and they were teasing a breakup. Carmelo was like, 'I don't need your help,' etc. This was right when they cut Truth, Carlito, and now Sarah Logan, and I've been told there are others."

The Miz has not wrestled since losing to the returning Aleister Black on WWE SmackDown last month. We'll keep you updated if anything changes regarding his status in the company.

