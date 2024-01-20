R-Truth shares hilarious reaction to threatening message from Judgment Day member

R-Truth has hilariously reacted to a threatening message from a member of The Judgment Day following WWE RAW.

The Judgment Day has established itself as the most powerful group on the red brand. Rhea Ripley has been champion since WrestleMania 39, and Damian Priest and Finn Balor have put together an impressive reign as Undisputed Tag Team Champions so far. Dominik Mysterio was the North American Champion until dropping the title to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline 2023.

R-Truth returned from injury at Survivor Series 2023 and believes he has been a member of The Judgment Day since the group's inception. This past Monday night on RAW, Damian Priest confronted the veteran backstage as he was spotted selling merchandise in the parking lot. R-Truth gave Priest a cut of the profits, and now another member of The Judgment Day wants his cash.

Finn Balor took to Instagram today to send a warning to the 52-year-old. The former Universal Champion shared an image of himself beating the veteran down and wondered where his cut was from the merchandise sales.

"Where is my money, man?" he wrote.

The former United States Champion hilariously responded with a wink emoji, as seen in the image below.

Truth responds to Balor on Instagram.

WWE veteran points out major issue with The Judgment Day

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently revealed an issue with The Judgment Day faction on WWE RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo wondered why the rest of the faction is not upset with Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh for racking up losses as of late. Russo stated that they shouldn't be allowed in the clubhouse if they continue to lose matches.

“Why in god’s name would Damian Priest and Finn Balor be part of the group if they lose every single week? Bro, we go to a shot in the back and these two guys are… not Dominik, Dominik didn’t say anything, bro. They’ve taken Dominik from here to here now, I mean, he says nothing, RD [JD] McDonagh does the talking and they’re complaining about R-Truth and they just lost another match. Like, why are they even allowed in the clubhouse if they lose. That’s why Judgement Day is not over,” Russo said. (23:30 - 24:15)

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

R-Truth has become a fan favorite since his return to the company last November. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the former champion at Royal Rumble 2024.

Would you like to see R-Truth become an official member of the faction this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.