Randy Orton deletes tweet reacting to his wife's message to Alexa Bliss

Randy Orton has deleted a tweet reacting to his wife Kim's threat directed at Alexa Bliss.

Following Fastlane 2021, Randy Orton's wife Kim posted a tweet expressing her unhappiness with Alexa Bliss. Randy Orton reacted to it with an amusing tweet of his own where The Viper targeted American rapper Soulja Boy yet again. The tweet has since been deleted.

Check out the screengrab of Randy Orton's now-deleted tweet:

randy orton is not seeing heaven pic.twitter.com/k9bXNt59Pq — lwo (@DABLUEPRlNT) March 22, 2021

Randy Orton recently engaged in a Twitter war with Soulja Boy

Randy Orton wasn't happy one bit when Soulja Boy called WWE fake and kicked off a heated Twitter feud with him. The rapper wasn't one to keep quiet and ended up responding to Orton's challenge for a fight.

Soulja Boy accepted Orton's challenge and told him to "set it up". Orton didn't respond to it but he couldn't help himself taking another shot at the rapper following Fastlane. It's not clear as to why Orton deleted the tweet soon after.

Several WWE fans took screengrabs of the tweet before it was taken down. It seems likely that Soulja Boy will respond to the deleted tweet if he notices the screenshots that fans shared on Twitter.

Randy Orton currently has a busy road to WrestleMania 37 ahead of him. It looks like we are in for an Orton-Fiend showdown at The Show of Shows. This feud has been going on for months on end at this point.

Randy Orton burned The Fiend alive at TLC 2020 but it wasn't enough to finish off the sinister entity. The Fiend came back to WWE donning a completely different avatar at Fastlane 2021. He had an intense staredown with Orton which led to a Sister Abigail on The Viper and a victory for Bliss.

Do you think Alexa Bliss will respond to Kim Orton? What more horrors await Randy Orton as WrestleMania 37 approaches near? Sound off in the comments!