Randy Orton to fight major AEW champion for the first time ever in massive 2024 WWE dream match? Tommy Dreamer discusses the idea

Randy Orton has wrestled in many high-profile matches throughout his WWE career, and he could still have some exciting showdowns in 2024. Should The Viper face one major AEW star before he retires from in-ring competition?

Lately, AEW World Champion MJF has been the subject of intense speculation from fans, who think he could join World Wrestling Entertainment. Even Cody Rhodes feels that Maxwell Jacob Friedman will move to WWE one day.

If the speculation turns out to be accurate, MJF would have an incredible list of opponents in mind. On Busted Open, wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer mentioned Randy Orton as someone who could face the AEW World Champion in a dream match:

"There are some rumors, and there is some speculation for 2024 with MJF [possibly joining World Wrestling Entertainment]. So, I would go with MJF vs. Randy Orton."

Tommy Dreamer also spoke about what the 43-year-old Orton could do to build a feud with MJF:

"Randy could tap into being, 'Hey, I was that young kid, and I almost lost it all.' But [Orton could also talk about] how he matured into the man that we've seen today and also has been on top of the wrestling industry for a long, long time."

Although MJF is just 27, he already has much in common with Orton. Back in his 20s, The Viper also experienced massive success in the wrestling industry.

Orton remains the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history, something that parallels MJF's spot at the top of All Elite Wrestling.

Randy Orton and MJF have important matches coming up in WWE and AEW, respectively

On January 5, Orton will take on LA Knight and AJ Styles in a triple threat match during SmackDown.

If The Viper emerges victorious, he becomes the top contender to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024. Meanwhile, MJF has a big title defense scheduled against Samoa Joe on December 30.

The two stars will collide at AEW Worlds End before entering a brand new year.

Would you like to see MJF vs. Randy Orton in 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.

