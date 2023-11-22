Randy Orton must make a major record after his return at Survivor Series 2023, according to WWE Universe

Randy Orton is officially back as he's set to appear at WWE Survivor Series 2023 as the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. However, fans are not only excited but have high hopes for The Apexa Predator as they want him to make history by creating a major record following his return.

Earlier this year, Seth Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion and the face of Monday Night RAW. Superstars have tried and failed to take the title away from The Visionary, as Rollins has given his best over the past few months to make the title as prestigious as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, it was announced that Randy Orton will return to the promotion and join Team Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series 2023. However, fans want The Viper to be the first superstar to hold the old and new World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Seth Rollins for the title.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Superstars have previously won the WWE and WCW versions of the Big Gold belt, but the current title and its lineage are different. Moreover, he will make history if he wins the title from Seth Rollins, as no other superstar has won two different variations of the title. Also, The Viper was the last World Heavyweight Champion when he unified the title.

John Cena praises Randy Orton and compares him to a WWE Hall of Famer

John Cena is arguably the biggest rival of Randy Orton and vice versa throughout their careers as the top stars of the promotion. Apart from countless matches and title victories, the two stars are close friends in real life and even teamed up together on weekly television.

The Viper is days away from making his grand return at WWE Survivor Series 2023. However, John Cena has gone back to Hollywood after the strike ended, and the two never got a chance to cross paths. Speaking on WWE's YouTube channel, Cena praised Orton and called him the Shawn Michaels of his generation.

"Randy [Orton] is my generation's Shawn Michaels. He has understanding of nuance, and how important it is. He has the best timing of anybody. He's always there. He's never late. He shows emotion as a performer, he's incredible. He makes difficult look simple, always," said Cena. [From 6:48 to 7:15]

It will be interesting to see if the two stars ever cross paths in the future before they retire from in-ring competition.

Do you want to see Randy Orton win the World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

