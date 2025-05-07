Randy Orton names two surprising WWE stars to take his role if Seth Rollins' faction mirrors Evolution

The WWE Universe is seemingly intrigued by the alliance of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. Triple H is known to be a big fan of faction wars in pro wrestling, which we've seen more of in recent years. Randy Orton is no stranger to dominant stables, and now he's revealing potential recruits for the new RAW heels if the group really is a mirror of Evolution like the rumor mill claims.

Ad

Evolution is widely regarded as one of the greatest factions of all-time. Ric Flair represented the past, Triple H represented the present, and the future was claimed by Batista and the son of "Cowboy" Bob Orton. Fans have compared Evolution to Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman as of late, but critics warn that it's too early to tell the mark The Wise Man and his crew will leave. The debate has fueled discussions on potential additions to the faction.

Ad

Trending

The Apex Predator believes two young talents could assume his role in The Visionary's faction if they were to choose a rising WWE star to join the ranks as he did years ago. Speaking to Billboard, Orton named NXT's 25-year-old Myles Borne and RAW's 27-year-old Austin Theory as those who could properly portray the young Randy Orton of the group. The Borne name-drop is very interesting, given their viral history. The STL native was asked to fantasy book a young wrestler to take that role if Rollins is Triple H, Breakker is Batista, and Heyman is Flair.

Ad

"Gosh. That’s a tough-a*s question. So, you got a kid in NXT named Myles [Borne]. A lot of people compare me to him, and I guess he’s got some mannerisms. Maybe there’s a little bit of how we look similar, so his name pops up right away. I’ve seen him work, and he’s a bada** in the ring. He’d be up there. But I’ve always been an Austin Theory fan. I feel like he just needed to mature a little bit — just like we all do ’cause he started young," Orton said.

Ad

Randy Orton continued:

"But starting that young and having that much going for you, you’re ahead of the game. Now that he’s becoming a man, so to speak, before our eyes, I could see him finding who he is in that ring and settling down and being the fourth member for a group like that. And I did hear they’re comparing that new faction to Evolution, and all I can say is that I’m honored. That’s awesome. I love that they’re still talking about stuff that I’ve done 20 years ago today. I take pride in that," Orton said.

Ad

Ad

Evolution returned to WWE in April 2014, minus Flair, and humbled The Shield on RAW. The full group reunited at SmackDown 1000 in 2018, but the segment went sideways after Orton insulted everyone and Batista had words with Triple H.

Seth Rollins touts next class of potential WWE stars

Seth Rollins is busy being The Visionary of WWE RAW with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker. However, the fan-favorite heel still finds time to run The Black & Brave Wrestling Academy with Marek Brave.

Ad

Rollins took to Instagram to share photos from their latest class of trainees. He touted the school's website and encouraged aspiring wrestlers to apply.

"Scenes from Day Zero! Apply at www.blackandbravewrestling.com today! #BlackandBrave #BlackandBraveArmy #OneNationUnderWrestling www.blackandbravewrestling.com www.blackandbravemerch.com," Seth Rollins wrote.

The Black & Brave Wrestling Academy is affiliated with the WWE ID program. Located at 508 West 3rd Street in Davenport, Iowa, the trainers are Rollins, Brave, and Matt Mayday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More