Randy Orton's new video amid WWE return rumors

Randy Orton is heavily rumored to make his WWE return ahead of Survivor Series 2023. Meanwhile, The Viper's wife, Kim Orton, has shared an exciting personal update.

The Viper has been away from in-ring action since May 2022 due to a severe back injury. It was also noted that doctors had suggested the 14-time World Champion hang up his wrestling boots to prevent further damage to his back.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre turned heel and cost Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. He is now expected to join The Judgment Day for the WarGames match at Survivor Series. If it happens, the team of Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso would need another member to even the odds.

After RAW went off-air, The American Nightmare teased combining forces with a 'friend' to tackle The Judgment Day. Many believe Orton could return to aid Rhodes at Survivor Series.

Amid the rumors about Randy's comeback, Kim Orton took to social media and shared a new video alongside The Viper, celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary.

Check out Kim Orton's video below:

Wrestling veteran believes Randy Orton could be used to dampen CM Punk's return expectations

Survivor Series is set to take place in CM Punk's hometown, Chicago. Many fans expect him to return at the premium live event. However, a new report has indicated that it may not happen.

On an episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter discussed how Randy Orton's potential comeback could foil Punk's return expectations.

"Yeah. That's where I think his comeback will happen."

Check out the full video below:

It will be exciting to see the 14-time World Champion return as an ally of Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series WarGames.

Do you want to see Randy Orton's WWE return? Sound off in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.