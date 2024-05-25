Randy Orton's sudden moves at ringside sees star in pain; Gunther's reaction speaks volumes

The May 24, 2024, episode of SmackDown saw Randy Orton land a big victory before the WWE Ujiverse in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Viper has now advanced to the final of the King of the Ring tournament and will be facing RAW’s finalist, Gunther. Interestingly, The Ring General received a shattering glimpse of what will be coming his way on May 25.

Randy Orton fought the semifinal match against The Bloodline member, Tama Tonga. Gunther, who had already qualified for the final after beating Jey Uso, was watching the match to determine his future opponent from ringside. A video clip shared by WWE on Instagram showcased The Apex Predator taking the fight to ringside to give Gunther a closer look.

The two quick spine busters on the announce table generated the perfect reaction from The Ring General. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion seemed to be impressed by the damage Randy Orton was inflicting on Tonga.

Gunther himself is known for going hard in all his matches and punishing his opponents with his slams and chops. In fact, his exploits even made a former WWE Champion decide to have no future battles against him.

Will Randy Orton be able to endure what a 46-year-old veteran could not?

Gunther went head-to-head against Sheamus for the third time in his career in the quarterfinal of the King of the Ring tournament. Both superstars had brutal battles in both their previous encounters, but The Ring General had always come out on top.

The outcome of their third match wasn’t any different and left The Celtic Warrior with deep red marks on his chest from Gunther’s chops. Shortly after, Sheamus added a tweet on X, renouncing any more battles with The Ring General.

“There will be no part 4.”

Check out the tweet here.

Expand Tweet

Both Orton and Gunther have punished their opponents heavily to make their way to the final of the King of the Ring tournament. Gunther’s teammate Ludwig Kaiser had helped him secure the win over Sheamus.

However, Kevin Owens, who made a surprise appearance at Jeddah, will be keeping a close watch on him and could hit him with a stunner at the drop of a hat. It would be interesting to see who among Randy Orton and Gunther comes out on top and receives a title shot at WWE SummerSlam in August.

