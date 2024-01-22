Randy Orton worryingly no-shows WWE event; was advertised

Randy Orton was not present at a recent WWE show despite being advertised for it.

On WWE RAW last week, Seth Rollins suffered an injury during his match against Jinder Mahal while defending his World Heavyweight Championship. The star was pulled from live events, with reports emerging that he had partially torn his meniscus and had torn his MCL.

With the star out of the picture for the weekend's events, WWE started to advertise Randy Orton appearing at the live events instead of Seth Rollins. This would be a treat for the fans, as Orton was not originally supposed to be there.

However, after he was advertised, fans were waiting to see what he would do and were eager to see him perform. At the end of the day, though, Orton didn't perform at the show, which went ahead without him.

It was noted that Randy Orton was missing from the show, worryingly even after being advertised. It's not clear why he missed the show, but it could be that the company changed its plans at the last moment for the Montgomery show.

What happened without Randy Orton at the WWE Montgomery show?

The WWE roster performed at Montgomery, Alabama, on Saturday this week. Although Orton was supposed to be there, at the end of the night, he was not.

The results from the night can be seen below!

AJ Styles defeats Solo Sikoa (with Jimmy Uso)

Jinder Mahal defeats Ricochet

Brutus and Julius Creed (with Ivy Nile) defeat The Imperium

Nia Jax defeats Ivy Nile

Jey Uso defeats Damian Priest (with Dominik Mysterio) in a Street Fight

Omos (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa

Becky Lynch, Shotzi, and Mia Yim defeat Damage CTRL

Bullrope Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuka Nakamura'

With The Visionary missing, Cody Rhodes filled up the main event spot in what appeared to be a fun night for the WWE faithful, who had turned up to support their favorite stars.

