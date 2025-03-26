Raquel Rodriguez calls out WWE official; claims recent actions were "BS" 

Raquel Rodriguez called out a WWE official today on social media and claimed that his actions were inappropriate. Rodriguez battled Lyra Valkyra for the Women's Intercontinental Championship this past Monday on WWE RAW, but came up short.

The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were ringside for a dark match following this week's episode of RAW. CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, and Cody Rhodes teamed up to defeat Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Carlito in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

During the match, referee Danilo Anfibio was forced to kick Rodriguez out of the ringside area, but he did it in some style. Anfibio hilariously did a cartwheel before telling Rodriguez to head backstage. The 34-year-old Judgment Day star took to her Instagram story today to react to the official's actions and suggested that they were "BS."

"This was BS, Danilo!" Rodriguez wrote.

Rodriguez reacted to a referee kicking her out after doing a cartwheel. [Image credit: Screenshot of Rodriguez's Instagram story]

Rodriguez and Morgan are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions and captured the titles from Bianca Belair and Naomi last month on WWE RAW. The duo has been very successful together, and this is their third reign with the tag team gold.

Former WWE star pitches return to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Wrestling legend Layla recently discussed who she would want to face if she got the chance to return to WWE.

In an interview with Nick Club Wrestling Happy Hour, the veteran stated that she would like to reunite with her partner in LayCool, Michelle McCool, for one more tag team match with the promotion.

McCool will be inducted into the Stamford-based company's Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend next month. Layla suggested that LayCool could square off against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, and also named the Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan as potential opponents she would like to battle.

"I would love to face Chelsea Green and Piper [Niven]. I would because I think that would be a good match. But you know what? Even Liv and Raquel, even that, it would be hilarious. I think LayCool could make it work with any of the girls right now in the tag team division if that's something that they would ever want to do. I think it would work. We'd make it work, how about that? We'd make it work," she said. [From 15:41 to 16:16]

You can check out the video below for her comments:

Raquel Rodriguez is a former NXT Women's Champion, but has never won a singles title on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if WWE has any plans for The Judgment Day star at WrestleMania 41.

