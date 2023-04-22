Rare Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson trading card breaks record for most expensive pro wrestling card

A rare Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson trading card became the most expensive pro wrestling card ever after it was sold for $126,000 on Thursday.

The Rock is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling history. Although he is inactive nowadays, Johnson was one of the top stars in WWE for several years since his debut in 1996. He has given fans several iconic moments, including an exceptional feud against Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The card came from the first WWE Prizm trading card set released by Panini as part of their partnership with WWE that started last year. Topps used to have the rights to make WWE trading cards, but their almost 20-year partnership ended.

According to the PWCC Marketplace, the rare trading card was the 2022 Prizm WWE The Rock Black Prizm card. It's number one of one, which means it is the only card of its kind in existence. The card shows The Great One hitting his iconic Rock Bottom on rival Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"This is arguably the best WWE trading card in existence," PWCC Vice President of Sales Jesse Craig said. "Cards like this rarely surface for public sale since they are so scarce. And when scarcity outweighs public demand, you see record prices. This was the perfect combination to drive that demand." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

PWCC @PWCCmarketplace 🪨 This @TheRock 1/1 is the new record holder for any wrestling card. This @TheRock 1/1 is the new record holder for any wrestling card. 😎🪨 https://t.co/czxrGoeKsv

The record-breaking card was also graded a Near Mint Seven by PSA.

The $126,000 sale broke the record held by Hulk Hogan's rookie card.

The Rock teased a match against Roman Reigns after Night One of WrestleMania 39

The Rock posted a video on Twitter after Night One of WrestleMania 39.

He congratulated his daughter Ava Raine for making her debut at NXT Stand & Deliver. He also teased a match against Roman Reigns sometime in the future.

"I gotta tell you, I am so excited, not only for all the matches, but especially the main event with my cousin, Roman Reigns, the Universal Champion, and to my family, the entire Bloodline, Jey, Jimmy, Solo, we’re so proud of you guys," the Hollywood superstar said. "Kick a**, electrify SoFi Stadium, do what you do. It is in our blood, and who knows? Maybe, just maybe, down the road, I'll see you in person. Maybe. I'll just leave it at that."

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is one of the remaining dream matches left in WWE. If the cousins face each other, it will be interesting to see if it will involve a championship or just a good old-fashioned family story.

Is this one of one card of The Rock really worth $126,000? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

