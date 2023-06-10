RAW Superstar sends heartfelt message to AEW’s Tay Melo

Tay Melo is celebrating a special day today. The All Elite Wrestling star and former NXT talent is celebrating her 28th birthday today.

Multiple stars from All Elite Wrestling and WWE have taken to social media to send Melo their best wishes on her special day. Once again, showcasing the camaraderie among the talent in both companies.

One of the most heartfelt messages came from RAW Superstar Nikki Cross. The former RAW Women's Champion posted a lovely message to Tay Melo on social media as well as multiple photos of the two women together, tweeting out:

"Happy Birthday to this wonderful and beautiful woman @taymelo Love you girl, have the best day *blushing emoji* *star emoji* *blushing emoji* *star emoji* *red heart emoji* Are YOu CrAzy?!?!?!?!?! *Squinting face with tongue emoji*," Nikki Cross said in a tweet.

Tay Melo and Sammy Guevera recently announced they're expecting their first child

It's been an eventful couple of weeks for Tay Melo as she and Sammy Guevara broke the news at AEW Double or Nothing that they are expecting their first child together.

While Melo and Guevara have been viewed as a heel act on All Elite Wrestling for quite some time now, the recent AEW All Access television show has painted the couple in a much more positive light.

That couldn't have come at a better time as the audience chose to cheer the pregnancy announcement instead of booing them out of the building, which could have very well happened at this same point last year.

Melo is due to give birth in December alongside Alexa Bliss and former WWE Superstar Billie Kay.

