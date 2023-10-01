"Ready for him to take down Roman and Seth at the same time" - End of 26-year-old WWE Superstar's championship reign leaves fans dumbfounded

Fans recently took to Twitter after witnessing the end of 26-year-old WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio's NXT North American Championship reign coming to an end.

During the latest Premium Live Event, NXT No Mercy 2023, Dominik locked horns with Trick Williams with his North American Championship on the line. Despite Dirty Dom's antics, he couldn't retain the title this time, which saw Williams become the new champion.

Following the show, WrestlingWorldCC took to Twitter to post about Dominik Mysterio's title reign coming to an end after 74 days.

"Dominik Mysterio’s NXT North American Title reign ends after 74 days," WrestlingWorldCC shared.

The post caught WWE fans' attention, and they started commenting on it. Some of them were sad but praised Dominik for his title run. One fan thought Dirty Dom was ready to take down Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins now.

While others believe his championship reign was not good and were glad it came to an end.

You can check out some of the fan reactions in the screenshot below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter.

Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins had dark matches after WWE SmackDown went off the air

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw some of the best matches, and John Cena also found his new tag team partner, LA Knight, to go against The Bloodline members Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at the Fastlane Premium Live Event.

However, after the show went off the air, fans in attendance were surprised to see two of the best dark matches as Seth Rollins faced off against the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, and Dominik Mysterio answered an open challenge by John Cena.

Even though Dirty Dom has improved his in-ring skills massively, it was not enough to defend his North American Championship this time. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for The Judgment Day member's future.

What do you think about Dominik's title reign coming to an end? Let us know in the comments section below.