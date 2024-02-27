Real-life Bloodline member drops major tease that he's heading to WWE

A real-life member of The Bloodline has dropped a major tease that he could be making his way to WWE. There were no members of the Samoan faction in action this past Saturday night at Elimination Chamber 2024.

The Bloodline became fractured following SummerSlam 2023. Jey Uso battled Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat with much more than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. Main Event Jey had the chance to become the new Head of the Table in the match but was betrayed by his brother Jimmy Uso.

Jey Uso opted to leave SmackDown following the match to become a singles star on WWE RAW. He battled Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship last Monday night, but Jimmy Uso interfered and cost his brother his title opportunity. The Rock has also recently returned to the company and aligned himself with The Bloodline.

Speaking with MuscleManMalcolm, Lance Anoa'i teased that he could be heading to WWE. It was noted that The Rock showed Lance Anoa'i's name during the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference in Las Vegas earlier this month. Lance is the cousin of Roman Reigns.

"The family tree man, you see how big it was. Just don't focus on me now, I was all the way on the bottom. You know, right by Roman [Reigns]. Anoa'i's stick together man. I was the only one at the bottom," he said. [From 00:08 to 00:21]

Former WWE writer explains why The Bloodline never appealed to him

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared why he is not a fan of The Bloodline.

During an episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo in December 2023, the legend revealed why he was not impressed with the heel group. He noted that fans have seen The Usos forever and thought Sami Zayn's time as an Honorary Uce was a joke.

"This is me. Bro, The Bloodline has never, ever, ever been over with me. Ever... I think a lot of it has to do with, first of all, The Usos have been around forever. It's not like they just introduced The Usos and they are cousins of Roman. They've been around forever... So there was nothing new there. Then to me, Sami Zayn. Sami Zayn in that role with Uce was just a joke. I am gonna relate it to the bar has been so freaking lowered that everybody thought this Bloodline was so over. I never ever, ever felt that way." [From 04:15 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title against Cody Rhodes once again at WrestleMania 40. Only time will tell if The American Nightmare will finish his story this time around.

