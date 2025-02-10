  • home icon
  • Real-life Bloodline member fires back at Jey Uso critics

By Robert Lentini
Modified Feb 10, 2025 19:14 GMT
Uso will be challenging for a major title at WrestleMania 41. [Image credits: WWE.com]

A real-life Bloodline member fired back at Jey Uso's critics following his monumental victory at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The veteran eliminated John Cena to win the Men's Rumble match and will be challenging for a major title at WrestleMania 41 later this year.

Speaking on his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi praised Jey Uso's in-ring work and noted that he wouldn't be as popular with fans if he weren't a good wrestler. The Hall of Famer added that his son has become incredibly popular among wrestling fans, and he is looking forward to WrestleMania.

"As far as the in-ring skills, the skills are there. If it wasn’t there, to me, I don’t think the kid would be as over as he is right now. The skills have been there for 17 years. What we should take a look at what was the opportunity. The opportunity came, the wrestling universe has spoken. The WWE has heard it and seen it and gave this kid a chance. So at the end of the day, you can rest assured you are not gonna be disappointed when the Yeet Man shows up, does what he does, and you’re gonna watch what happens at YeetMania. So get ready. Yeet," he said. [H/T: Fightful]
You can check out Rikishi's comments in the video below:

Jey Uso teamed up with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to defeat Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga this past Friday night on SmackDown. Solo Sikoa returned after the match and attacked Rhodes to close the show.

Vince Russo shares interesting idea for WWE to make Jey Uso into a credible champion

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes the company should hire a personal writer for Jey Uso to help him on the road to WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on last week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that The Rock had Brian Gewirtz as his personal writer in the past, and Uso could use a similar situation. The veteran said the company needed to give The YEET Master special attention to help build him up ahead of The Show of Shows in April.

"Bro, you know like how Gewirtz was with Rock? I remember, the day Austin won the title, Vince McMahon said to me, 'Your job is now 24x7, you've got Steve. I don't care about anybody else.' If they put this belt on Jey Uso, they need to assign him that guy. They need to assign him Brian Gewirtz. They need to assign him that guy who's gonna be there 24x7, can help him with the promos, can produce him." [From 27:43 onwards]

Jey Uso is a former Intercontinental Champion but has never captured a major title in WWE as a singles star. Following his Royal Rumble victory, it will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the popular star.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
