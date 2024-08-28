Real-life Bloodline member Journey Fatu reacts to Bron Breakker's challenge, replies to Zilla Fatu

Another real-life Bloodline member has reacted to Bron Breakker's challenge from this week's WWE RAW. On Monday, Jey Uso secured his place in the Fatal Four-Way Match to decide the Number One Contender for Breakker's Intercontinental Championship.

Following Jey's victory, Breakker took a dig at the Anoa'i family. During a backstage interview, he claimed that nobody from the Samoan family has ever defeated a member of the Steiner family.

Reacting to Breakker's interview from RAW, Zilla Fatu teased a potential clash with the 26-year-old superstar. Zilla's tweet caught the attention of his family member, Journey Fatu, who reacted on X (formerly Twitter) with a five-word message.

Check out Journey's tweet:

"Looks like there’s still time," he wrote.

CM Punk spoke highly of Bron Breakker

CM Punk praised Bron Breakker and spoke highly of the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. Speaking during the Fanatics Fest, Punk also offered some advice to Breakker and predicted a bright future for the 26-year-old superstar. He said:

"I think he’s dangerous because he’s a Steiner. The future looks bright as long as he can navigate the water and deal with all the pressure. Everybody looks at him and says the same thing, ‘Bonafide future world champion and superstar.’ That’s a lot to deal with when you’re young and first starting out. He has a good head on his shoulders. I predict good things for him."

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso and Pete Dunne won their respective Triple Threat Matches to secure their place in the next round of the Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender Tournament.

Next week on RAW, Ilja Dragunov, Dragon Lee, and Dominik Mysterio will cross paths in a Triple Threat Match. Meanwhile, Bronson Reed, Sheamus, and Ludwig Kaiser will face off in the other Triple Threat Bout to decide who proceeds to the next round of the tournament.

