Real-life Bloodline member teases surprise WWE switch to take on current champion

A real-life member of The Bloodline has teased a surprise switch to WWE following this week's edition of RAW in Providence, Rhode Island. Jey Uso defeated Karrion Kross and Kofi Kingston last night on the red brand to advance in the Intercontinental Championship number one contender's tournament.

The winner of the tournament will earn a shot at Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship. After Jey Uso picked up the victory last night, Breakker was interviewed backstage. The IC Champion noted that nobody from The Bloodline had ever defeated him. Umaga's son, Reality of Wrestling star Zilla Fatu, reacted to the former NXT Champion's quote on social media today and warned the Intercontinental Champion to be careful what he wished for.

The Bloodline's Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. Solo Sikoa challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, but Roman Reigns returned in the closing moments of the show to cost his former stablemate his chance at becoming champion.

Jey Uso departed The Bloodline alongside his brother Jimmy last May. Uso made the switch from SmackDown to RAW last September following the Tribal Combat match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023, where Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother during the match and rejoined the faction.

Uso was kicked out of the faction following his loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania XL, and has not appeared on WWE television in months.

Former WWE manager praises The Bloodline's booking on SmackDown

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on The Bloodline's dominance on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell discussed the faction retaining the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits this past Friday night. He noted the faction needed to be put over as they are in a rivalry with Roman Reigns on the blue brand.

"I think if they had done anything else, that's doing a disservice to the Samoan kids. You're gonna put them over, put'em over, and they did. And then just to make sure they got over, they sent DIY in there... got their a*ses handed to them, so, when people leave, they say, ‘Those Samoans are for real.’ [...] They beat these guys 1-2-3 and then somebody else comes in and they beat them too.. Of course, they are opposite Roman Reigns and Solo is leading them, so they don’t have much choice but to get over." [From 46:27 onwards]

Bron Breakker defeated Sami Zayn at SummerSlam to capture the Intercontinental Championship. It will be interesting to see how long the 25-year-old can hold onto the title moving forward.

