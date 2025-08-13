Real-life Bloodline member reveals the truth about his public issue with Rikishi

Rikishi was caught in a family drama after publicly speaking his mind on his podcast. A real-life member of the Bloodline has shed light on his issue with the WWE Hall of Famer.
Zilla Fatu made his TNA debut at Slammiversary, teaming up with Real1 and Josh Bishop to defeat Steve Maclin, Jake Something, and Mance Warner. He came out wearing Jeff Hardy-inspired face paint, which didn't sit well with Rikishi, who aired his disappointment on his Over The Top podcast.
Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Zilla admitted to overreacting to his real-life uncle's comments. However, he thought that it could have been handled or conveyed much better via phone call or a face-to-face meet-up rather than doing it in a public setting.
"Every OG, not just him, but all the OGs in the game, man, they have their own way of criticizing younger talent. I think with him is, obviously, he was trying to put me on game, but when you mention someone you love, it just hits different. Because with me, when I hear him talking about my dad, it wasn't really necessarily about the face paint. It's just how he said it, and then you involve my dad, I kind of overreacted because it's someone that I love. And not only that, when people bring up my dad, I get very emotional. So, I think I did overreact, but I think everything could have been settled just over a phone call. So, that's why I was so upset, ‘cause I'm like, 'Why not call? Why not do this over a convo or meet up instead of going to the internet and doing all that?'" [39:27 - 40:20]
WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!
For those living under a rock, Zilla Fatu is the son of the late Umaga, who is the younger brother of Rikishi.
Zilla Fatu's mother fired back at Rikishi
After Rikishi's comments went viral, Zilla Fatu's mother and Umaga's wife fired back at his brother-in-law. She claimed that the WWE Hall of Famer was jealous of his brother, who was there for his sons more than him.
Jimmy and Jey Uso have always spoken highly of their uncle Umaga for helping them train to become pro wrestlers. Their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, also pays tribute to his uncle by using his iconic finisher, Samoan Spike.
If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Insight and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.
Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!