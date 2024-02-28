Real-life Bloodline members have to face each other at WrestleMania 40, says WWE veteran

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has recently discussed the possibility of a WrestleMania 40 match featuring Jey and Jimmy Uso.

Jimmy Uso has been a thorn in Jey Uso's side ever since the latter decided to leave The Bloodline last year. During last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Jey was about to win his first singles title in WWE against Gunther before Jimmy caused a distraction and cost him the match. After the bout, Jimmy attacked Jey, emphasizing that he will always be the big brother.

During a recent episode of his Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the seasoned wrestling veteran was questioned about the prospect of a future clash between The Usos. Cornette expressed his view that WWE should book the match for WrestleMania 40, emphasizing that The Usos currently lack definitive plans for the mega event. He also urged the Stamford-based promotion not to postpone the matchup, citing concerns about potential waning fan interest in the coming months.

"I think they've almost got to, at WrestleMania, because what else are these guys going to do at this point? So, they're costing each other, you know, shots at championships. They have it on the big show, whichever night. I honestly don't know if in six months people are gonna wanna see it as much as they might wanna see it right now," Jim Cornette said. [4:49 - 5:12]

What the future has in store for The Usos remains to be seen.

Jey Uso spoke about his dream WWE match

Jimmy and Jey Uso, known as The Usos, have established themselves as one of the most accomplished tag teams in the modern era. They solidified this status by headlining WrestleMania 39, marking the first instance where a tag team match took the main event spotlight at the prestigious event.

However, there is something else that they aim to accomplish before concluding their careers. During an interview last year, Jey Uso revealed their shared dream of facing each other in a singles match at WrestleMania.

"Before our career is done. That's our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at WrestleMania. It's like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy," Jey Uso said.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Usos on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.