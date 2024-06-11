Real-life rivalry between two former top WWE Superstars is officially over

Several real-life rivalries between WWE Superstars have ended over the past few years as they have buried the hatchet. A former Women's Champion recently disclosed that she and her former real-life rival in the Stamford-based company have become friends after years of animosity.

The superstar in question is Candice Michelle. In a recent interview with Cafe de Rene, the 45-year-old opened up about having real-life heat with Melina during their time in WWE. The two had a heated feud in 2007 that saw Michelle defeat her adversary to capture the Women's Championship.

Michelle disclosed that Melina legitimately questioned her abilities and did not believe she belonged in the Stamford-based company. Hence, it was hard for them to work together.

"She was one of the wrestlers who came up in the wrestling world and really didn't feel like I belonged. And I came the other way and felt like I was going to make an impact. So, there was a lot of butting heads, and very hard to work matches with her. However, after WWE, we were on an independent gig and I remember just doing a promo for her saying that without her, I don't think I would have made it to the level I did," she said.

The former Women's Champion revealed that her relationship with Melina changed after the promo where she thanked her. Michelle said that they were now friends:

"Because she didn't believe in me and she didn't want me to have the title and she made it very well known that she didn't want to do any of that, which just gave me that extra energy to want it more and pushed me more. And so, I actually thanked her afterwards for that and we just shook hands in the ring. And we're friends to this day. I mean, we don't talk on the phone every day or anything like that but I enjoy seeing her when she's out and, you know, the things that she's doing still in her career. So, it was a journey but it ended up really good." [30:04 - 31:07]

Candice Michelle recalled a backstage altercation with another WWE legend

In her interview with Cafe de Rene, Candice Michelle recalled her early days in the Stamford-based company, revealing that she had a backstage altercation with WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

The former Women's Champion pointed out that the incident started when she seemingly sat in Lita's spot in the locker room, which seemingly rubbed the legend the wrong way.

"I remember her yelling at me for taking this mirror and like who did I think I was taking this spot in the locker room. And I was kinda confused because I was like, 'Do you wanna sit on the floor and you want me to sit by the nice makeup lights?' And I think it was just kind of this initiation thing that happens and we laugh about it nowadays but it can be a very fierce presence on your second day at WWE. I was like, 'Okay, I'll bring my own mirror for a while,'" she said.

Candice Michelle expressed her desire to share the ring with Charlotte Flair if she came out of retirement. It would be interesting to see if the former Women's Champions will ever return to WWE.

Did you enjoy Candice Michelle's rivalry with Melina in WWE? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

