Real reason for Charlotte Flair's 7-month absence from WWE revealed

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently revealed the real reason behind Charlotte Flair's 7-month absence from in-ring competition.

In May 2022, Charlotte lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. After the match, the company announced that The Queen had suffered an arm injury to write her off TV. She then went on a 7-month hiatus, during which she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Andrade El Idolo.

Speaking on After the Bell, her father, Hall of Famer Ric Flair, addressed The Queen's marriage and long hiatus. The Nature Boy revealed that she had an issue with her teeth after getting hit in the mouth during her WrestleMania Backlash bout against Rousey.

“I'm so happy for her, and they're very, very happy, and you know what happened? It happened at a time where she could take a break, where they didn't get married and then go back to work. The arm thing with Ronda and she got hit in the mouth in that same match and had a major issue with her teeth, which are from all the years of cheerleading, wrestling, and whatever else, but it was a well deserved rest. I mean, sometimes it's good to walk away from it," he said. [H/T: EWrestlingNews]

Charlotte Flair opened up on her relationship with WWE fans. Check out her comments here.

Booker T is glad Charlotte Flair is back on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair recently returned to SmackDown to defeat Ronda Rousey and recapture the SmackDown Women's Championship. Last Friday, the 14-time Women's Champion successfully defended her title against Sonya Deville in her second match since her return.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T disclosed that he was glad The Queen has returned to in-ring action.

"I'm liking it, man. I'm glad Charlotte is back. Beating Ronda, that's, you know, I'm always down for that. (...) Yeah man, I'm glad Charlotte is back. She was definitely needed back, I mean, you know, just from a star power perspective. You know people can say what they wanna say but Charlotte is definitely top billing, she's the goods, she's the best in the business right now today," he said. [17:25 - 17:57]

A 42-year-old veteran wants to return to WWE for a singles match against Charlotte Flair. Check out the details here.

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : 0 votes