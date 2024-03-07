Recently released WWE Superstar reveals he will be in Philadelphia WrestleMania weekend

A former WWE Superstar took to social media today to share that he will be in Philadelphia during WrestleMania weekend next month.

Titanland has made many changes since its merger with UFC last year. Many talented superstars were let go last September, including Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Dana Brooke, Emma, Riddick Moss, and many more. Shelton Benjamin was also let go by the company, and the veteran has not been in action since he departed from the company.

Recently, Benjamin took to social media to announce that he will be in Philadelphia during WrestleMania weekend next month. He will appear at "WaleMania Philadelphia" at the Franklin Music Hall on April 4, 2024.

Benjamin is a former Intercontinental Champion.

WWE WrestleMania 40 will take place on April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Former WWE writer suggests interesting twist for WrestleMania 40

Wrestling legend Vince Russo has suggested a surprising twist for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

CM Punk and The American Nightmare were the final two stars in the Men's Royal Rumble Match on January 28. After a short back and forth between both stars, Rhodes sent the controversial star flying over the top rope to win his second Men's Royal Rumble Match in a row. The former AEW star suffered a torn tricep during the bout and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the veteran suggested CM Punk screw over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40:

"It’s something as simple as this: Cody has the match with freaking Reigns. Bro, have Punk screw Cody. Have Punk screw Cody and then that’s where I would do the Gunther thing. I would go to Reigns and Gunther next. I mean, I am interested in that bro. I am interested in that because I will be curious to see the way they book that. That’s all you have to do man." [From 37:17 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

WWE legend Shawn Michaels has claimed that there is a spot waiting for Shelton in the Hall of Fame. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the veteran in the world of professional wrestling moving forward.

