Record-breaking champion's nine-year streak came to an end on WWE SmackDown

WWE hosted the annual edition of Tribute to the Troops on SmackDown last night. The show was stacked, with prominent names such as CM Punk, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes all making appearances. In other news, a former champion's undefeated streak also came to an end on the show.

The star in question is Jimmy Uso, who teamed up with Solo Sikoa to take on Randy Orton in LA Knight in the main event. The Bloodline duo did not have a successful outing as the Legend Killer delivered an RKO to Jimmy to secure the victory.

This was also Jimmy Uso's first loss at the Tribute to the Troops event. The record-breaking tag team champion had previously competed in three matches on the special show and won all three, with his first victory coming back in 2014. The defeat also means Jimmy's nine-year streak has come to an end.

Jimmy was laid 'unconscious' for almost 30 minutes after getting an RKO from Randy Orton and was rolled out from the ring. Click here to check it out.

Charlotte Flair suffered an injury on WWE SmackDown

WWE hosted a star-studded edition of SmackDown which emanated from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

CM Punk made his return to the blue brand after nearly a decade while Randy Orton also competed on Friday night after over a year. Other than the two veterans, Cody Rhodes was also present on SmackDown. The American Nightmare led the tribute as he thanked the troops in attendance and around the country.

However, in unfortunate news, Charlotte Flair suffered an injury that could sideline her for the near future. The injury happened during the Queen's match against Asuka. Charlotte appeared to be in a lot of pain after the incident and was helped to the back by officials.

As of now, there hasn't been an official announcement from WWE or Charlotte regarding the nature or extent of her injury.