Released WWE star takes major shot at Gable Steveson; hints at potential real-life issues

A released WWE Superstar took a brutal shot at Gable Steveson today on social media. The former Olympic gold medalist was released from the company earlier this month.

It was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter today that the former WWE star will be signing with the Buffalo Bills in the NFL. Steveson performed in 17 matches during his tenure with the company, but only one of them made it to television. He battled Baron Corbin to a no-contest at NXT Great American Bash 2023 and the rest of his matches with the promotion took place during house shows.

Trevor Lee, formerly known as Cameron Grimes in WWE, was also released by the company this year. He took to social media today to take a shot at Steveson for his work ethic and reliance on others to make him look good.

"Whichever one requires the least amount work and has other people make him look good I’m assuming? Wait wrong sport…" he wrote.

Kurt Angle on why Gable Steveson wasn't pushed in WWE

Wrestling legend Kurt Angle once commented on Gable Steveson and why he was not successful in the company.

Speaking to NBC Sports in 2022, the Hall of Famer noted that Steveson was a great talent. The veteran noted Steveson was on the smaller side but thought he would be successful if the promotion got behind him.

"Well, he's a great talent. He's very talented and I think the reason is his size. You know he's probably 170 pounds, you know, 5'8. I think that bears a little bit on the reason why he's not being pushed as much as he should be but I think he is an amazing talent. I think the WWE can do a lot with him. He's very technical, he has a lot of charisma, he's a talented kid and I think he would do extremely well if the company pushed him." (From 10:27 to 11:00)

Gable Steveson had a lot of promise, but ultimately, things didn't pan out for him as a professional wrestler. It will be interesting to see how the 24-year-old does in the NFL after signing with the Buffalo Bills.

