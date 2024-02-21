Released WWE Superstar makes Drew McIntyre a meme

Drew McIntyre has become one of the most popular heels on WWE's roster. The RAW star has qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday at the premium live event in Perth, Australia. Now, a released WWE Superstar has turned one of his quotes into a meme on social media.

CM Punk appeared to be destined to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, but it was not meant to be. The controversial star was injured taking a DDT from McIntyre in the Men's Royal Rumble match and will be forced to miss this year's WrestleMania. CM Punk discussed his injury on the RAW following Royal Rumble 2024 but was interrupted by Drew McIntyre.

The former WWE Champion claimed that he prayed for CM Punk's injury to happen and slept like a baby after he heard the news. It was a line that resonated with the crowd and with Punk, who vowed to come after McIntyre once he had recovered from his torn tricep.

Former WWE star Mansoor took to social media today and used McIntyre's image and quote as a meme. It was announced that Star Wars Battlefront 1 & 2 will be released on March 14, and Mansoor noted that he prayed for this to happen, as seen in the post below.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer praises Drew McIntyre's promo with CM Punk

Wrestling legend Vince Russo praised Drew McIntyre and CM Punk for their promo following the 45-year-old's injury at Royal Rumble 2024.

Speaking on an episode of Legion of RAW last month, Russo noted that the company had short notice, and both superstars delivered in the promo. He also complimented Drew McIntyre on this line about praying for Punk's injury to happen.

"We had the Punk in-ring with Drew McIntyre, and obviously that is a fix because Punk's not gonna be able to be at WrestleMania now. That was a good promo by Punk. I think Drew had a great line when he said, 'I prayed for this to happen.' You got some real heel heat on Drew." [2:30 onwards]

Drew McIntyre has a chance to earn a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 if he can win the Men's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday. Only time will tell which WWE Superstar emerges victorious in the Men's Elimination Chamber match on February 24.

Who would you like to see challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE