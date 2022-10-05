Released WWE Superstar reveals why she would be forever grateful to Triple H and Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Lana (aka CJ Perry) recently spoke about her favorite storylines during her time in the Stamford-based company.

Lana debuted in WWE in 2013 and aligned herself with Miro (fka Rusev), adopting the gimmick of a Russian heel. She spent about eight years in the company, during which she got involved in several controversial storylines. In June 2021, the promotion released The Ravishing One from her contract due to budget cuts.

Speaking to Last Word On Sports, Lana disclosed that she enjoyed her run as The Ravishing Russian. She also stated that she would be forever grateful to former Chairman Vince McMahon and current CCO Triple H for allowing her to play that character on television.

"I truly enjoyed the Russian run that we had and fighting John Cena at WrestleMania with our tank and Russian soldiers! That was such a fun, year-long story we had! I am forever grateful to Triple H and Vince to have given me the iconic opportunity to play as a Russian villain on TV," she said.

The Florida native also revealed that she enjoyed participating in on-screen romances with Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Lashley.

"I also thoroughly enjoyed the soap opera stories that Miro and I did with Dolph and Summer, Miro calling me 'cold-fish Lana', and closing out the decade with the most ridiculous train wreck wedding that trended on Twitter for 3 days afterward," she added.

Lana recently sent an encouraging message to a current WWE Superstar. Check it out here.

Will the former WWE Superstar join her husband in AEW?

Since her release from the Stamford-based company, several reports have suggested that Lana could join her husband, Miro, in AEW. The former United States Champion has been an active competitor in Tony Khan's promotion since September 2020.

Speaking with The Man Cave Chronicles a few days ago, Lana disclosed that she would love to work with her husband in All Elite Wrestling.

"I woud love to do something with AEW. If the story is right, I'd love to do something with Miro or maybe with other people. But I want to tell compelling stories, so if it is right, I would absolutely love it," she said.

The 37-year-old has stepped away from wrestling since she departed WWE. Meanwhile, she has been focusing on her acting career.

Lana recently sent a message to John Cena on Twitter. Check it out here.

We asked Evil Uno what's up with Andrade in AEW here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far